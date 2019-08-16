Bears aren’t playing their starters on Friday night

Kyle Long didn’t travel to New Jersey for Friday night’s game with the rest of the Bears, but he won’t be the only member of the team who isn’t playing against the Giants.

The Bears announced that 25 other players will sit out the team’s second preseason game of the summer. The list encompasses just about all of the team’s regulars on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running back Tarik Cohen, the entire starting offensive line and first-string defense will be sitting out on Friday night. The top three wideouts, top two tight ends and running back David Montgomery round out the list of those that will be watching rather than doing.

The Bears will play their third preseason game on August 24 and we’ll have to wait to see if there’s any change to head coach Matt Nagy’s approach to exhibition contests at that point.