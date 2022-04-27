Bears aren’t currently looking to trade DE Robert Quinn

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is coming off an impressive 2021 season, where he set the franchise single-season sack record with 18.5 sacks and thrived without an injured Khalil Mack.

Following Mack’s trade, there was speculation about whether general manager Ryan Poles could also look to deal Quinn, especially as his trade value will never been higher than it is right now.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there have been teams inquiring about Quinn’s trade availability. But Rapoport provided an important update: The Bears aren’t currently looking to trade Quinn, although teams are monitoring the situation.

Following up on this from yesterday: The #Bears are not currently shopping pass-rusher Robert Quinn, source said. Quinn referenced some uncertainty in his interview and other teams have been monitoring, but Chicago is not shopping him. https://t.co/zlC42pydb8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

There are a lot of questions surrounding Chicago’s defense ahead of the 2022 season, but pass rusher certainly appears to be the strength right now. Quinn leads a Bears pass rush that also features third-year pro Trevis Gipson, coming off an impressive 2021 campaign, and newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad, who has worked with head coach Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis.

If the Bears were to explore a possible trade for Quinn, a pre-June 1 trade wouldn’t seem likely. It would cost the Bears $12.7 in dead money in 2022. While the Bears might not trade Quinn right now, it could be a different story come the trade deadline in October, where they could get more in return from a team competing for a playoff spot and have less dead cap to work with.

