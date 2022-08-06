Bears aren’t close to solidifying starting offensive line

The Chicago Bears have been experimenting with different combinations along the offensive line through the first eight practices of training camp. But things have become pretty consistent over the last few days.

Rookie Braxton Jones has taken all of the starting reps at left tackle for the last three practices while Riley Reiff has started at right tackle, where he’s rotated with Larry Borom. Michael Schofield got the first chance with the starters at right guard, and rookie Ja’Tyre Carter has rotated in. Sam Mustipher, who started the summer at right guard, has been working exclusively at center since Lucas Patrick’s injury.

But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the team isn’t close to solidifying the offensive line and will continue to experiment with different combinations heading into the preseason.

“We’re still a ways away for a lot of positions, to be honest with you, and that’s one of them,” Getsy said. “We’ve flipped guys from right to left up front and we’re trying to see whatever combination makes the most sense and which guys are the most flexible for us. So we’ve got a lot of information still to find out.

“This has been a really good week for us, though. You talk about some guys that have stepped up and [we wonderered] how are they going to react when there are pads in the run game. That’s the biggest part. I think they’ve done a lot of really good things.”

While the Bears might not be settled on a starting five, it certainly appears the offensive line situation is starting to become clearer.

At this point, it might be fair to say the left tackle job is Jones’ to lose, especially given he’s worked exclusively at left tackle and has received all of the starting reps since the pads came on. The Bear paid Riley Reiff to come and solidify the tackle position, and right now it looks like that might be right tackle.

As Schofield has ramped up, he certainly appears to be the favorite at right guard. While Patrick will be the starting center once he returns from injury, Mustipher looks to be the emergency backup plan. Then there’s Cody Whitehair, who already has the left guard job locked down.

