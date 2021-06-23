Bears approved to build stadium by Arlington Heights board

Arlington Heights approves possible Bears stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Bears navigate a long road to possibly moving out of Soldier Field and the city of Chicago, one hurdle— albeit a small one— was cleared. On Monday night, the Arlington Heights village board voted to approve an overlay zoning draft that would allow a football stadium to be built on Arlington Park.

Last week, Bears president Ted Phillips announced that the team had made a bid to purchase the property. However there has been some debate whether the Bears are serious about moving, or are using the bid as a negotiating tactic with Chicago, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Bears’ current lease runs through 2033, and if they broke that lease early they’d have to pay out the rest of their rent for the outstanding years.

Soldier Field has been the home for the Bears since 1971. Arlington Park on the other hand has hosted horse racing since 1927.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!