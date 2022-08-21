What Bears' approach to Roquan Smith means for David Montgomery's future

Bears' approach to Roquan ordeal should speak volumes to Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith isn't the only Bear playing the 2022 season for a new contract. He's just the one who lost a contract standoff with general manager Ryan Poles.

The other is running back David Montgomery, who has said close to zero about his contractual desires after this season.

Smith returned to practice for the first time Saturday. The 25-year-old linebacker said he plans to play out the final year of his contract and let the chips fall where they may. In his eyes, the "distasteful" contract negotiations are over.

"I think it was just more so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I've busted my ass so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved," Smith said Saturday. "In a sense it's like, hey, you bust your ass, you may get rewarded in a sense. But hey, that's that. I'm moving past it now and I'm focused on the season and going out there and enjoying the time with my guys because that's who I truly care about."

That the Bears' new regime couldn't or wouldn't find common ground with Smith probably doesn't bode well for Montgomery's future in Chicago. If they won't pay the 25-year-old star linebacker, what are the chances they pony up for a running back in today's NFL?

Not high.

But Smith's situation isn't impacting Montgomery as the back enters a contract season.

"I just come here to play football," Montgomery said Sunday. "That has nothing to do with me. I'm sure everyone else is handling it who has to handle it. I'm just worried about football, and I'm ready to play.

"It's going to take care of itself," Montgomery continued later. "I ain't really worried about that. I got bigger fish to fry. I've got a game coming up this week. I'm worried about that, not worried about a contract, none of that. Because at the end of the day I'm still just trying to play ball. I'm trying to play football and have fun doing that. Everything else will take care of itself. I've got no worries in the world."



To be fair, the Bears and Smith could still come back to the table and iron out a deal once heads have cooled off. However, that seems unlikely given Smith's attitude toward the process and his future Saturday. But never say never.



Likewise, general manager Ryan Poles could leave this season viewing Montgomery as a key cog in a run-heavy, wide-zone offense. One who warrants a pay raise and deserves to be part of the Bears' long-term future.



But the direction of the NFL and how Poles handled the negotiations and subsequent standoff with Smith tell us it's more likely that Montgomery's NFL future will not be in Chicago after the 2022 season.



Eight running backs average $12 million or more per season. All eight of those backs are still with the team that drafted them and are viewed, for the most part, as the best eight running backs in football.



After those eight, the average salary per season drops to the $7 million range, where you find James Conner, Leonard Fournette, and Saquon Barkley. Austin Ekeler, Nyheim Hines, and Chase Edmonds round out the top 14.



Per Spotrac, Montgomery has a market value of $12.9 million annually. That's in the Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, and Dalvin Cook ballpark.



The Bears are in line to have a ton of cap space next offseason, so they can afford that if they choose. But if they are unwilling to spend $20 million a year on Smith, who plays a critical position in head coach Matt Eberflus' defense, what are the chances they'll pay $13 million on Montgomery? Slim.



Add in the fact that the Bears appear headed for a running-back-by-committee approach this season with Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and Trestan Ebner, and the arrow isn't trending in the right direction. That approach likely will hamper Montgomery's production and shows the Bears are planning to embrace a group running back method, ala the 49ers, instead of paying one workhorse back.



Montgomery is a talented runner and should thrive in Luke Getsy's system.



But Poles' approach to Smith's contract tells us he has a clear rebuilding plan and aims to stick to it. With needs at several other crucial positions, David Montgomery (at $12.9 million) might not factor into that vision.

That's the business side of the NFL.

