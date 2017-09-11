Bears' Kevin White placed on IR with fractured shoulder blade

Chicago Bears coach John Fox announced wide receiver Kevin White will be placed on injured reserve for the third time in three seasons.

Kevin White's season is in jeopardy once again.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver has been diagnosed with a break in his left shoulder blade and will be placed on injured reserve for the third time in three seasons, coach John Fox announced on Monday.

White suffered the injury on Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Bears' 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in just the fifth regular-season game of his career. While the team has yet to determine if surgery is necessary, it is not anticipated he will return until the game against the Green Bay Packers on November 12 at the earliest.

White, who was expected to be Chicago's number one receiver this season after they lost Cameron Meredith to a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the preseason, managed just two receptions for six yards before exiting with the injury.

"He's got a fractured scapula so it looks like he'll go to IR," said Fox.

"My heart goes out to him. He was very disappointed and discouraged int he locker room after the game for obvious reasons."

White took to Twitter on Monday to share his frustration and thank those who offered their support.

"I ask why me, but I know God has a plan much bigger than what I want. I'm thankful for everyone that's supporting me," he posted.

White, 25, was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a stress fracture in his left tibia that required surgery in August 2015.

In his attempt to make a comeback last year, he appeared in just four games before being ruled out the rest of the season with a spiral fracture in his left fibula and ankle ligament damage that required yet another operation.