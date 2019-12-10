Bears' Anthony Miller earning Mitch Trubisky’s trust at the right time

With Mitch Trubisky playing tentatively at times this season, the automatic assumption was that the problem was entirely with the Bears quarterback.

That's not entirely true.

"Don't surprise your quarterback" is a wide-receiver commandment, and the fact is that Trubisky was hampered early this season by his receivers' poor routes, drops or both all too often. That led to sacks, incompletions and interceptions.

Anthony Miller, for instance, was called out for running an improper route against the Rams in Week 10 that resulted in an interception. That was, however, the moment when a light appeared to go on for the second-year receiver. His subsequent increase in targets indicates that Trubisky is trusting him more. Miller was targeted 30 times over the season's first nine games, 37 times over the past four. In the Bears' win over Detroit on Thanksgiving, Miller was targeted a season-high 13 times. He caught nine of those throws for 140 yards.

"I think with every receiver, the timing and the trust comes with experience," head coach Matt Nagy said going into the Dallas game. "There's a little bit of trust that gets earned over time. So the more plays you have with that guy, the more trust you'll get in particular routes."

Miller's emergence over the past month has offset Taylor Gabriel's diminished presence due to concussion issues. Plus, the early success of newfound tight ends J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted has given Nagy more play-calling options.

And all the Bears' pass catchers are doing a better job of, well, catching passes. Every one of the team's nine main pass receivers has a catch percentage 60 percent or higher. Last year Trubisky's targets included Josh Bellamy (56 percent), and star receiver Allen Robinson was sub-60 (58.5 percent).

"Going back to last year, it was our first year in this offense," Nagy said. "All these routes and the different coverages you get take time. So, yeah, there's a little bit of trust that gets earned over time. It's starting to develop more and more with more receivers on our team."

None more than with Anthony Miller.

