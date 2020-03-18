The Bears will get another shot at finally beating Tom Brady in 2020

The Patriots' 38-31 win over the Bears in 2018 - you know, the one where Kevin White came about a yard from catching a game-tying Hail Mary touchdown as time expired - felt, at the time, like Tom Brady's last trip to Soldier Field.

It turns out we were wrong.

Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just so happen to be one of the Bears' eight opponents they'll welcome to Soldier Field in 2020.

The Bears are one of five teams to never beat Brady, along with the Vikings, Cowboys, Falcons and Buccaneers, who seemingly will never beat him now (I imagine they're okay with that).

Brady's numbers against the Bears in five games are pretty wild: 140/199 (70.4 percent), 1,595 yards, 8.0 yards/attempt, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 109.2 passer rating. On a per-game basis, that shakes out to 28/40 for 319 yards with about three touchdowns and one interception. No wonder he's undefeated.

Of course, the Patriots became a dynasty during Brady's two decades in New England, while the Buccaneers haven't made the playoffs since 2007.

But more than likely, the Bears will have a tougher time with Tampa Bay when they come to Chicago in 2020 - whenever that may be. The NFL schedule will be released in mid-April, and tickets are probably going to be awfully expensive for Brady's trip here.

