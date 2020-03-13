Roy Robertson-Harris will be back with the Bears next season.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that the team tendered Robertson-Harris, who was a restricted free agent, a contract:

#Bears roster update:

We have tendered Restricted Free Agent DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) March 13, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The defensive lineman is a key rotational player on the Bears' defensive line, and had 30 tackles with 2.5 sacks in 15 games (seven starts) last season. In three seasons with the Bears, he has 65 tackles and 7.5 sacks. The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs is reporting that the team placed a second-round tender on Robertson-Harris, meaning he'll make close to $3.5 million:

#Bears tendered DE Roy Robertson-Harris at 2nd round level, meaning he will earn about $3.4 million this season.



Why that is significant: https://t.co/6o5NttljEG



— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 13, 2020

It was widely suspected that the Bears would go in this direction, as Ryan Pace continues working to keep the core of the defense together for the next handful of seasons.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

The Bears announced that they've tendered Roy Robertson-Harris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago