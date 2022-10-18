Bears announced release of wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Bears release wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced on Tuesday they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad in a reciprocating move.

Smith-Marsette is known for catching a ball from Justin Fields near the sideline during the Bears' final drive against the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver tried to juke out and gain extra yardage but was stripped by cornerback Cam Dantzler, ending the Bears' chances of coming back.

The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers in September after he was waived by the Vikings.

