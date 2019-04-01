Bears announce they've signed LB Aaron Lynch to one-year deal originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Aaron Lynch's return to the Bears is official.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After GM Ryan Pace hinted at the reunion at the Owners Meetings last week, the Bears announced today that they've signed Lynch to a one-year contract:

#99 is back!



We have signed Aaron Lynch to a one-year deal. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GGcGPnoHCH



— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 1, 2019

Lynch was taken by the 49ers in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft, coming over to Chicago before the 2018 season. He started 13 games for the Bears, totaling three sacks, four tackles-for-loss, one interception and eight QB hits.

The move bolsters the Bears' edge rushing unit, an area that Pace and Matt Nagy were surely looking to add upon this offseason. Lynch was productive while healthy last season, but a sprained elbow during the Bears' NFC North-clinching win over Green Bay ended his year. He has yet to appear in 16 games since his rookie season in 2014.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.