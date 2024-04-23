Bears announce T.J. Edwards, Darnell Wright recipients of Brian Piccolo Award

Courage. Loyalty. Teamwork. Dedication. A sense of humor. Those are just a few traits that described the late Brian Piccolo.

On Tuesday, the Bears announced linebacker T.J. Edwards and offensive tackle Darnell Wright as this year’s recipients of the Brian Piccolo Award. Each year, the Bears recognize a veteran and a rookie who best exemplify the traits Piccolo displayed during his time with the team.

Edwards finished up his first season in the navy and orange after he signed a three-year deal in free agency, coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles. He quickly became one of the team’s best defenders and formed a solid duo with Tremaine Edmunds, who also came over in free agency.

In 2023, Edwards led the team with 155 tackles (eight for a loss), totaled 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. He was also one of the select players who joined presumptive No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at dinner when he was in town for his top-30 visit.

Wright, meanwhile, was the top draft choice a year ago when he was selected No. 10 overall out of Tennessee. The hulking offensive lineman started as a rookie immediately at right tackle and started every single game. Though he allowed seven sacks on the season, Wright showed plenty of promise and is a building block for this offense going forward.

Piccolo is most known for his relationship with former Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers, and their friendship was the spotlight of the film Brian’s Song, which has left a profound impact on many who have watched it.

Piccolo passed away after embryonal cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of germ cell testicular cancer, had spread to his chest cavity. He was 26 years old. Still, Piccolo’s memory lives on through the stories told and an annual award that honors those traits that defined his character.

