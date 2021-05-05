Bears announce when single-game tickets go on sale for 2021 season

Bears announce when single-game tickets will go on sale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans, get ready to return to Soldier Field. The team announced on Wednesday that single game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale on May 12, at 8:30 p.m. The timing of tickets going on sale comes right after the NFL releases the full details of the regular-season schedule.

The team says it’s working with public health officials to meet COVID-19 safety protocols. Part of that means all tickets this season will be mobile tickets. Further, if a game is canceled, and can’t be rescheduled, or if seating capacity is reduced due to COVID-19, fans will receive a full refund for the tickets they can’t use.

Season ticket holders and fans who’ve joined the Season Ticket Priority List will have the opportunity to buy seats a little earlier, starting at 7 p.m.

This season the Bears will host the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!