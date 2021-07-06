Bears announce scouting, player development promotions

The Bears announced a series of promotions and title changes in their football operations staff on Tuesday.

Five of the moves were on the scouting side, including the promotion of Jeff King to director of pro scouting. King was named assistant director of pro scouting in 2019 and has worked for the Bears since 2016.

King interviewed for the assistant G.M. position with the Panthers this offseason, but Carolina hired another one of their former players in Dan Morgan instead. King played tight end for the Panthers from 2006-2010 and wrapped up his playing career with a couple of seasons in Arizona.

The Bears also promoted Sam Summerville from area scout to national scout, Brendan Rehor from Combine scout to Midwest area scout and Drew Raucina from scouting assitant to Combine scout. Scott Hamel will move from Midwest area scout to Southeast area scout.

In addition to the scouting moves, the Bears also announced that LaMar “Soup” Campbell has been promoted to vice president of player engagement. He has been the director of player engagement since 2017.

