Bears announce roster moves heading into Week 16

The Chicago Bears (4-10) are coming off a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Monday Night Football, which eliminated Chicago from postseason contention.

Now, their attention shifts to Week 16, where they’ll battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But before that, the Bears announced some roster moves, including the signing of rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. to the active roster.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Tuesday ahead of Week 16 against the Seahawks, including movement on the COVID-19 front.

CB Thomas Graham Jr. signed to active roster

This was a move everyone saw coming following rookie Thomas Graham Jr.’s impressive NFL debut against the Vikings on Monday night. With Chicago’s starting secondary depleted by COVID-19, Graham got the start at cornerback, where he made quite an impression with seven tackles and three pass breakups, including one that prevented a Vikings touchdown. There’s no reason it shouldn’t be Graham starting opposite Jaylon Johnson for the rest of this season, and perhaps next year.

DT Bilal Nichols placed on COVID reserve

The Bears have lost another defensive player to the reserve/COVID-19 list as defensive end Bilal Nichols was placed on the list Tuesday. Chicago now has 15 players and two coordinators on COVID reserve, where the hope is this week allows a good number of them to return to the lineup. We’ll see if Nichols is cleared before Sunday. But if he isn’t, that means it’ll likely be Angelo Blackson getting the start.

CB Duke Shelley activated off COVID reserve

The Bears secondary is getting a boost as cornerback Duke Shelley has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Shelley has been the team’s starting nickelback before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and later COVID reserve.

CB Artie Burns activated off COVID reserve

Speaking of help in the defensive backfield, cornerback Artie Burns was also activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list to give Chicago some depth at cornerback. Following Graham’s impressive NFL debut, it would be a shock if he doesn’t get the start heading into Week 16 against the Seahawks, which would leave Burns in a reserve role, assuming Jaylon Johnson returns from the COVID list in time. Otherwise, it would be Graham and Burns getting the start.

Bears waive OLB Ledarius Mack

The Bears waived outside linebacker Ledarius Mack on Tuesday to make room for Graham on the active roster. Mack saw 10 snaps in Monday night’s game against the Vikings. Chicago will likely re-sign Mack to the practice squad once he clears waivers.

