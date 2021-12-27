Bears announce roster moves heading into Week 17

The Chicago Bears (5-10) are coming off a comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks (5-10), which snapped Chicago’s three-game losing streak.

Now, their attention shifts to Week 17, where they’ll battle the New York Giants (4-11) on Sunday. But before that, the Bears announced some roster moves, including some key starters returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Monday ahead of Week 17 against the Giants.

DB Teez Tabor placed on IR

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Bears defensive back Teez Tabor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, which landed him on injured reserve Monday. That officially ends Tabor’s season. Tabor appeared in nine games this season, where he totaled eight tackles.

WR Allen Robinson removed from COVID reserve

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Bears have removed wide receiver Allen Robinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Robinson has missed the last two games on COVID reserve, which has left Chicago shorthanded at receiver. But it’s also provided some opportunities for guys like Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant to make plays. Robinson is gearing up for his final two games as a Chicago Bear before he hits free agency.

CB Jaylon Johnson removed from COVID reserve

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The Bears have removed cornerback Jaylon Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson missed the last two games on COVID reserve, which has left an already-vulnerable cornerback room even more vulnerable. With Johnson returning to the starting lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how Matt Nagy manages the position opposite Johnson, where rookie Thomas Graham Jr. has certainly earned more playing time over others like Artie Burns and Kindle Vildor.

S Tashaun Gipson removed from COVID reserve

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have removed safety Tashaun Gipson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gipson has missed the last two games due to COVID, which left Chicago vulnerable in the secondary without one of its top safeties. Deon Bush got the start in place of Gipson and Eddie Jackson, when he was on COVID reserve. With Gipson returning to the lineup, the Bears’ starting safeties are back for the final two games.

Story continues

TE Jesse James removed from COVID reserve

AP Photo/David Banks

The Bears have removed tight end Jesse James from the reserve/COVID-19 list. James has missed the last couple of games on the COVID list, which has left Chicago without one of their top receiving tight ends. James has been a reliable pass catcher, even as a third stringer, and a favorite target of rookie Justin Fields.

RB Ryan Nall removed from COVID reserve

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have removed running back Ryan Nall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nall has missed the last two games on COVID reserve, and Chicago will be getting back a key special teamer in Nall this week. Nall has served as the fourth running back behind David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams.

[listicle id=492987]

1

1