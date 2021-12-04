Bears announce roster moves ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears (4-7) are gearing up for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (9-2), where Chicago faces a challenge against an Arizona team with the best record in the NFC.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad, which includes rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins being activated off injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals:

Bears activate OT Teven Jenkins off IR

As Matt Nagy told reporters Friday, Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has been activated off injured reserve, where he’s expected to make his NFL debut tomorrow against the Cardinals. Jenkins had back surgery back in training camp, which landed him on IR, but Nagy was always confident Jenkins would be able to return this season. Now, Jenkins is gearing up for his first NFL game, where he’s expected to get work at left tackle with fellow rookie Larry Borom faring well at right tackle. Whether that’s a few reps or a series or more, we don’t know. We’ll see how Chicago chooses to get Jenkins involved on offense.

Bears flex WR Rodney Adams to active roster

Everyone’s preseason darling is back as wide receiver Rodney Adams has been flexed from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Adams was one of the standout receivers from training camp, both working with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, and he even made the initial 53-man roster before being waived and added to the practice squad. We’ll see if Adams gets any reps, which is expected given Chicago is without Allen Robinson and Marquise Goodwin, leaving just Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant as receivers on the roster.

Bears flex OLB Bruce Irvin to active roster

The Bears have flexed pass rusher Bruce Irvin from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against Arizona. Irvin will provide some depth at edge rusher behind starters Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson, who are going to need a big day if Chicago’s defense has any hope of slowing down this high-powered Cardinals offense, where Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are expected to make their returns.

