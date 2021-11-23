Bears announce roster moves ahead of Thanksgiving matchup vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-7) are gearing up for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), where Chicago is looking to snap a five-game losing streak and avoid rock bottom.

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lions, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad, which includes one veteran landing on injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s game vs. Detroit:

Bears place CB Duke Shelley on IR

The Bears have gotten even thinner at the cornerback position as Duke Shelley has landed on injured reserve. Shelley suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, and he’ll be sidelined for a minimum of three games before he’s able to return. That leaves Chicago more vulnerable at nickelback. We could see sixth-round rookie Thomas Graham promoted from the practice squad for game day, which would not only help with depth but help the Bears get a look at their rookie who’s been stashed on the practice squad all season.

Bears promote DT Margus Hunt to active roster

With Shelley headed to injured reserve, the Bears had a vacant spot on the active roster. Chicago promoted defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster to give them some more depth on the defensive line. This moves doesn’t bode well for the status of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who missed Monday’s practice as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Bears sign K Brian Johnson to practice squad

With Hunt being promoted to the active roster, that opened up a practice squad spot. So when the Saints waived kicker Brian Johnson, who they signed from Chicago’s practice squad earlier this season, the Bears jumped on it. While Johnson isn’t going to be replacing Cairo Santos anytime soon, barring an unforeseen circumstance, it’s nice to have some insurance at kicker.

