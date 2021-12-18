Bears announce roster moves ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears (4-9) are gearing up for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (6-7), where Chicago will be looking to get back in the win column.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Vikings, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad, which includes the return of Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Saturday ahead of Monday’s game vs. the Vikings:

Bears activate NT Eddie Goldman off reserve/COVID-19 list

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been hurt by another COVID-19 outbreak at Halas Hall, which sidelined a handful of players and several coaches. One of those players was nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who’s a key contributor on the defensive line. The good news is Goldman was activated from the COVID list and should be good to go Monday night against the Vikings. Goldman’s return couldn’t have come at a better time as backup nose tackle Khyiris Tonga has missed the last two days of practice due to injury.

Bears sign OLB Ledarius Mack to active roster

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears signed outside linebacker Ledarius Mack from the practice squad to the active roster, which adds some depth on the edge. Mack, the younger brother of star edge rusher Khalil Mack, has spent the season on Chicago’s practice squad. Mack joins Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Bruce Irvin at outside linebacker as Cassius Marsh remains sidelined.

Bears sign QB Ryan Willis to practice squad

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

With Mack signed to the active roster, that opened up a practice squad spot. The Bears signed quarterback Ryan Willis to the practice squad, which adds some depth at the position with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Willis spent time at Kansas and Virginia Tech during his collegiate career, and he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft.

