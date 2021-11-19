Bears announce roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are gearing up for a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak coming off their bye week.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad, which appears to indicate bad news on the Khalil Mack front.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore:

OLB Bruce Irvin signed to practice squad

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

With outside linebacker Khalil Mack nursing a foot injury, the Bears added some veteran depth in former Super Bowl champion Bruce Irvin, signing him to the practice squad on Friday. Irvin is coming off a torn ACL, which forced him to miss most of last season with the Seahawks. The Bears are likely easing him into things before bringing him onboard.

LB Danny Trevathan placed on IR

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

For the second time this season, linebacker Danny Trevathan has landed on injured reserve. Trevathan started the year on IR with a knee injury, where he missed four games, and Alec Ogletree stepped in as starter opposite Roquan Smith. According to Tom Pelissero, Trevathan’s season is over now that he’s landed on IR once again. Luckily for the Bears, Ogletree, who missed Week 9, is making his return to the lineup this week.

OLB Cassius Marsh promoted to active roster

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

With Trevathan landing on injured reserve and the need for edge rusher help with Mack injured, outside linebacker Cassius Marsh has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Marsh has become a household name after his questionable taunting call against the Steelers became national news. Marsh was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 3 before being flexed to the active roster for the Pittsburgh game.

[listicle id=488942]

1

1