Bears announce roster moves ahead of training camp

The Chicago Bears have made some changes to the roster ahead of training camp, which officially begins Wednesday.

As previously reported, the Bears have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and linebacker Buddy Johnson. They also waived linebacker Sterling Weatherford and punter Ryan Anderson.

Ford, a former seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2017, has served as a reserve wideout during his career. He last saw action during the 2021 season, where he totaled 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, Ford spent the season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson, a former fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, played primarily on special teams as a rookie. He was waived during roster cutdowns in his second season. But he soon landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad for the 2022 season.

Ford and Johnson and expected to serve as camp bodies, where they’ll also look to compete for a spot on Chicago’s practice squad.

Bears veterans report to Halas Hall for training camp Tuesday, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning. (See the complete training camp schedule here).

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire