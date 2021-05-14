Bears announce rookie and free agent numbers and number changes for veterans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears announced jersey numbers for their 2021 rookie draft class and undrafted free agents, as well as their new veteran free agents, on Thursday night.
With the NFL’s new jersey rules, which lift restrictions for numbers for certain positions, there are some Bears veterans taking advantage of that rule, including star safety Eddie Jackson.
Here’s a look at the numbers Chicago’s rookies will be wearing, along with new veterans and the number changes for returning veterans.
Rookie Numbers
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
While it was previously announced Justin Fields will wear No. 1, the Bears unveiled jersey numbers for the remainder of their 2021 draft class:
No. 1: QB Justin Fields
No. 24: RB Khalil Herbert
No. 27: CB Thomas Graham Jr.
No. 75: OT Larry Borom
No. 76: OT Teven Jenkins
No. 83: WR Dazz Newsome
No. 95: NT Khyiris Tonga
Undrafted free agent numbers
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears also announced numbers for their undrafted rookie free agents and first-year pros.
No. 6: K Brian Johnson
No. 24: CB Dionte Ruffin
No. 37: RB CJ Marable
No. 46: CB Rojesterman Farris
No. 49: DL Charles Snowden
No. 49: TE Scooter Harrington
No. 60: LB Michael Pinckney
No. 62: DL Thomas Schaffer
No. 62: OL William Cervenka
No. 63: OL Gunnar Vogel
No. 69: OL Dareuan Parker
No. 72: DL Daniel Archibong
No. 78: DL Sam Kamara
No. 86: WR Khalil McClain
No. 92: LB Caleb Johnson
New free agent numbers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears signed several free agents this offseason, and they've now been assigned numbers:
No. 10: WR Damiere Byrd
No. 84: WR Marquise Goodwin
Here are previously-announced numbers for new free agents:
No. 50: OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
No. 57: LB Christian Jones
No. 70: OL Elijah Wilkinson
No. 90: DL Angelo Blackson
Veteran number changes
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
With the new jersey number rules in place, several Bears players are taking advantage. Here's a look at those players changing their numbers, including Eddie Jackson.
No. 4: S Eddie Jackson
No. 8: RB Damien Williams
No. 15: WR Javon Wims
No. 25: CB Artie Burns
1
1