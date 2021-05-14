Bears announce rookie and free agent numbers and number changes for veterans

The Chicago Bears announced jersey numbers for their 2021 rookie draft class and undrafted free agents, as well as their new veteran free agents, on Thursday night.

With the NFL’s new jersey rules, which lift restrictions for numbers for certain positions, there are some Bears veterans taking advantage of that rule, including star safety Eddie Jackson.

Here’s a look at the numbers Chicago’s rookies will be wearing, along with new veterans and the number changes for returning veterans.

Rookie Numbers

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

While it was previously announced Justin Fields will wear No. 1, the Bears unveiled jersey numbers for the remainder of their 2021 draft class:

No. 1: QB Justin Fields

No. 24: RB Khalil Herbert

No. 27: CB Thomas Graham Jr.

No. 75: OT Larry Borom

No. 76: OT Teven Jenkins

No. 83: WR Dazz Newsome

No. 95: NT Khyiris Tonga

Undrafted free agent numbers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears also announced numbers for their undrafted rookie free agents and first-year pros.

No. 6: K Brian Johnson

No. 24: CB Dionte Ruffin

No. 37: RB CJ Marable

No. 46: CB Rojesterman Farris

No. 49: DL Charles Snowden

No. 49: TE Scooter Harrington

No. 60: LB Michael Pinckney

No. 62: DL Thomas Schaffer

No. 62: OL William Cervenka

No. 63: OL Gunnar Vogel

No. 69: OL Dareuan Parker

No. 72: DL Daniel Archibong

No. 78: DL Sam Kamara

No. 86: WR Khalil McClain

No. 92: LB Caleb Johnson

New free agent numbers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed several free agents this offseason, and they've now been assigned numbers:

No. 10: WR Damiere Byrd

No. 84: WR Marquise Goodwin

Here are previously-announced numbers for new free agents:

No. 50: OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

No. 57: LB Christian Jones

No. 70: OL Elijah Wilkinson

No. 90: DL Angelo Blackson

Veteran number changes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the new jersey number rules in place, several Bears players are taking advantage. Here's a look at those players changing their numbers, including Eddie Jackson.

No. 4: S Eddie Jackson

No. 8: RB Damien Williams

No. 15: WR Javon Wims

No. 25: CB Artie Burns

