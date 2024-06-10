Bears announce return of Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis is officially back in the NFL, at the age of 40.

The Bears announced today that Lewis has re-signed with the team. He played in all 17 games in Chicago last season and has spent the last three months weighing his future options in free agency.

One option would have been retiring. Lewis will be the oldest tight end in NFL history at the age of 40.

But Lewis still thinks he has something to offer, and the Bears agree. Chicago has a young team, but Lewis will provide a veteran presence.