Bears announce open training camp dates and tickets at Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are welcoming fans to Halas Hall this summer to watch the 2024 team practice during training camp.

They are opening nine training camp practices this summer to the public.

Here are open practice dates for Bears training camp this summer.

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Tuesday, July 30

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Thursday, Aug. 15

Remember, although tickets to public training camp practices are free, they are required for entry to Halas Hall. Tickets will be dispersed on a first come, first serve basis, the team said.

Parking is not available for fans at Halas Hall. Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Townline Rd in Vernon Hills.

“As preparations for the upcoming 2024 season are underway, we are looking forward to hosting training camp at Halas Hall, presenting the opportunity to create a first-rate experience for our fans,” said Bears Senior Vice President of Fan/Guest Experience and Stadium Operations Lee Twarling.

