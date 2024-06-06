Bears announce nine open training camp practices

The Bears announced their practice schedule for training camp this summer.

Chicago, which will practice at Halas Hall, is opening nine practices to the public. The first open practice is Friday, July 26, and the last is Thursday, Aug. 15.

All open practice sessions are free of charge to fans. Additional information, including ticketing registration details, can be accessed at ChicagoBears.com/Camp.

"Training camp presents a tremendous opportunity to deepen the established connection with our fans and bond with our team," Bears executive VP of revenue and chief business officer Meka White Morris said in a statement. "The mission and commitment of our franchise is centered on presenting a world-class experience to Bears fans, allowing us the platform to connect through one-of-a-kind, experiential avenues, such as the timeless Chicago tradition of Chicago Bears training camp. As our players, coaches, staff and ownership prepare to build the 2024 Chicago Bears, our fans are integral in that journey. We are proud to welcome Bears fans back to Halas Hall as we prepare for the upcoming season together."

Fans will have access to a variety of entertainment options on the Halas Hall campus, including hands-on football activities and partner activations in and around the Walter Payton Center. Food and beverage options from various local vendors will be available and Bears alumni will sign autographs.

The Bears Pro Shop will be open during camp.

All times and dates of the open practice schedule are subject to change with minimal notice, according to the team.