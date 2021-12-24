Bears announce Nick Foles will start Sunday against Seahawks

The Chicago Bears will be starting Nick Foles at quarterback this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Matt Nagy just made the announcement, also stating that Justin Fields will be a game time decision as the backup.

Update: Matt Nagy just told reporters that Nick Foles will start and Fields may or may not serve as the backup. https://t.co/GiljTavNoJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

Foles is getting this opportunity due to an ankle injury for Fields and a groin injury to Andy Dalton.

Foles has 55 starts in his NFL career, posting a 28-27 record. Most of that work came as a member of Chip Kelly’s Eagles. He later returned to Philadelphia under Doug Pederson and helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win following a season-ending injury to Carson Wentz.

