Bears announce Nick Foles will start at QB vs. Seahawks

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Seahawks due to injuries to starter Justin Fields and backup Andy Dalton.

Fields has been battling an ankle injury this week, which sidelined him from practice on Thursday and Friday. Nagy said the if Fields is healthy enough, he’ll serve as the backup to Foles on Sunday. Fields’ official designation for Sunday is questionable.

Dalton returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, but he’s been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a left hand and groin injuries.

Coach Nagy announced that Nick Foles will start at QB in Seattle. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 24, 2021

Foles has served as the third-string quarterback this season, but he’s served as a backup on several occasions as Fields and Dalton dealt with injuries.

This will be Foles’ first start since Week 10 of the 2020 season, where the Bears lost 19-13 to the Vikings.

List