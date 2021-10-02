Bears announce Justin Fields will start vs. Lions

Justin Fields will start his second game in a row for the Bears on Sunday.

The Bears announced on Saturday afternoon that Fields has been declared the starter.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy previously indicated that he wouldn’t decide on his starter until game time, but now the Bears are calling Fields the starter and saying Andy Dalton is doubtful with a knee injury.

Nick Foles will likely be the backup to Fields and Dalton will likely be inactive.

Fields struggled mightily in his first start last week, and the Bears’ offense managed just 47 yards in a loss to the Browns. Now the Bears will hope that Fields and the offense can put forth a better effort in a home game against the winless Lions.

