The Bears announced the jersey numbers for their 2020 free-agent signings, including Nick Foles, Jimmy Graham and Robert Quinn on Wednesday in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft and a crop of rookies who, naturally, will be requesting their preferred digits in a few days.

Foles will wear No. 9. The last notable Bear to hold that number was Robbie Gould. And while it's odd to think a kicker can set a high expectation for a number, Gould was able to.

The most famous No. 9, however, was another quarterback who happens to be the only Super Bowl winner at the position in franchise history: Jim McMahon. If anyone has the necessary demeanor to shoulder the pressure that comes along with that history, it's Foles.

Graham will keep his traditional No. 80, while Quinn will don Leonard Floyd's vacant No. 94. It feels pretty safe to assume we'll finally see that number actually sack the quarterback with some regularity in 2020.

The most shocking jersey assignment belongs to Barkevious Mingo, who will wear Mike Singletary's No. 50.

Of all the options at Mingo's disposal, why take such an iconic number? Mingo, who at this point is nothing more than a career journeyman, may want to rethink that decision.

Here's the complete list of new Bears jerseys:

6 Ramiz Ahmed, kicker

9 Nick Foles, quarterback

21 Jordan Lucas, safety

25 Artie Burns, cornerback

38 Kentrell Brice, safety

44 Darion Clark, tight end

50 Barkevious Mingo, linebacker

74 Germain Ifedi, guard/tackle

78 Jason Spriggs, tackle

80 Jimmy Graham, tight end

86 Demetrius Harris, tight end

94 Robert Quinn, outside linebacker























Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears announce jersey numbers for Nick Foles, Jimmy Graham and Robert Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago