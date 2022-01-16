The Bears didn’t have any playoff obligations on Saturday, so they spent the day trying to find a new head coach and General Manager.

The team announced the completion of three interviews on Saturday night. Former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett interviewed for the head coaching job while Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort interviewed for the G.M. position.

Caldwell’s presence in the search isn’t a great surprise. Former Colts G.M. Bill Polian is consulting with the Bears on their search and the two men worked together in Indianapolis.

Caldwell has also interviewed with the Jaguars while Hackett is on the list in Jacksonville and Denver. Ossenfort has also interviewed with the Giants.

Bears announce interviews with Jim Caldwell, Nathaniel Hackett, Monti Ossenfort originally appeared on Pro Football Talk