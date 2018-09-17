Bears announce inactives for Week 2 matchup vs Seahawks

A pair of Bears rookies are set to make their regular season debut in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. The team released their list of inactives for Monday night, and fifth-round defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and undrafted free agent cornerback Kevin Toliver are both active for the first time this season.

Veteran tight end Daniel Brown will also make his 2018 debut, but rookies Kylie Fitts and Javon Wims will not get that opportunity yet.

Chicago will also be without fullback Michael Burton, who started last week and played nine of the offense's 70 total snaps.

Nichols will take the place of defensive lineman Nick Williams, who played 14 out of a possible 60 defensive snaps in Week 1.

The Bears are fortunate to have no major starters or key contributors missing in action, a year removed from an injury-ravaged start to last season.

This was the #Bears injury report heading into Week 2 last year.



Much healthier to start the season under Matt Nagy



(h/t @nwfisch) pic.twitter.com/XgBvuUvXJa







— Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) September 16, 2018