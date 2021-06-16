Bears announce full capacity at Soldier Field for 2021 season

Bears announce full capacity at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's officially now time to gear up and Bear Down at Soldier Field.

After a full season of fans not allowed entry into the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols, Bears president Ted Phillips sent a letter to season ticket holders Wednesday welcoming back fans to Soldier Field at full capacity for the 2021 season.

It’s time to enjoy Bears football in-person!



We're excited to welcome you back to @SoldierField at full capacity for our 2021 season.https://t.co/bHKTd4AP0v — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2021

"Your patience and loyalty over the past 15 months is appreciated," Phillips said in the letter. "We are thankful and humbled by the unwavering passion you have shared with us. Once again, it's time to enjoy Bears football in-person.

The Bears organization will make sure that safety measures will be issued in order for everyone to have a safe gameday experience. Deep cleaning procedures will be activated and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium. Fans and staff will not be required to wear a face mask, but the organization encourages those who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask.

The Bears will play the Miami Dolphins for the first preseason game on August 14 at Soldier Field.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!