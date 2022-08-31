Bears announce flurry of roster moves on Wednesday

It was a busy day for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday as they made a slew of roster moves to amend their initial 53-man roster.

The Bears claimed a league-high six players, including former first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who lasted just one year in Las Vegas before being a surprise cut. Another surprise cut was former Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts, who comes to Chicago as an upgrade at the nose tackle position.

Chicago also claimed comeback Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevon Wesco.

But with those additions came corresponding roster moves.

The Bears waived rookie offensive lineman Zachary Thomas, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, linebacker Caleb Johnson and cornerback Duke Shelley. They also terminated the contract of linebacker Joe Thomas.

Chicago placed receiver Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve, which means he can return to the roster after missing the first four games of the regular season. It was a bit of surprise considering many expected N’Keal Harry, who had ankle surgery a few weeks ago, to land on IR. But perhaps the Bears expect him back sooner than anticipated.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire