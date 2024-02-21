Bears announce five hires to finalize coaching staff

The Bears say Matt Eberflus' coaching staff for the 2024 season is set.

After announcing the addition of assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, the team added five more names to the staff and said the moves finalized Eberflus' staff.

Several of the announcements were confirmations of previously reported moves. Former Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is joining the team as the offensive passing game coordinator while Chad Morton will be the running backs coach and Chris Beatty will coach the wide receivers.

The Bears have also hired assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling and assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach Robbie Picazo. Houghtaling spent the last three seasons with the Titans while Picazo has worked for the Seahawks and the Texans over the last two years.