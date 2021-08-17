Bears announce the final two cuts in first round of roster cuts

The Chicago Bears have officially trimmed their roster from 90 to 85 players, announcing the final two cuts in the first round of training camp cuts.

The Bears have waived defensive back Michael Joseph and outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, the team announced.

They joined previously cut offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, defensive back Dionte Ruffin, wide receiver Jester Weah and wide receiver Justin Hardy.

While the first round of cuts only included five players, the Bears made the Jason Peters signing official Monday night, which meant they needed to make a corresponding roster move, bringing the total cut players to six.

We have waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 17, 2021

The first roster deadline will have teams trimming their rosters from 90 to 85 (Aug. 17). Following the second preseason game, teams will need to trim their roster from 85 to 80 by the following Tuesday (Aug. 24). The final round of cuts will be a big one, as teams will need to trim their rosters from 80 to 53 players the Tuesday after the final preseason game (Aug. 31).

