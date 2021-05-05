Bears announce fans will be welcomed back at Soldier Field this fall

Chicago Bears fans will finally be able to walk through the gates of Soldier Field and watch their favorite team in person this fall for the first time since 2019.

On Wednesday, the team announced single-game tickets for preseason and regular-season games will go on sale beginning on May 12th at 8:30 p.m. CT, following the release of the 2021 NFL schedule.

The Bears have not indicated any capacity limits as of yet for any games. According to the team website, refunds will be issued if a game is cancelled or cannot be played at full stadium capacity within 30 days of the cancellation.

In addition to single-game tickets, the Bears are making a limited number of private suites available for each game. They can accommodate groups of 10 or more and are available for purchase at the same time as the single-game tickets.

We can't wait to safely welcome you back. Preseason and regular-season single-game tickets and suites will go on sale to the general public May 12 at 8:30pm CT. https://t.co/LYSz3PS4Y4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 5, 2021

The Bears will still be enforcing strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols for every game. This includes mobile-only ticketing, touchless concessions, hand sanitizing stations, and more.

Tickets go on sale 90 minutes after the NFL schedule release, which takes place May 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

List