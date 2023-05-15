Bears announce dates and times for 2023 preseason games

Last week, the Chicago Bears unveiled their regular season schedule with dates and times finalized. Now it’s time for the preseason slate.

The Bears announced the dates and times for their three preseason games against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. Each game will take place on a Saturday in August, leading up to the regular season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

It will be the second time in three years that the Bears face the Titans and Bills in the preseason. Meanwhile, the Bears travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts for the first time in an exhibition game since 2019 when quarterback Andrew Luck made his shocking retirement announcement. It will also be the first time head coach Matt Eberflus returns to Indianapolis since he was hired by the Bears. He spent 2018-2021 as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Here are the dates and times of each Bears preseason game this year.

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs during warm ups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, August 12

Noon CT

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Oct 4, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a catch over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, August 19

6 p.m. CT

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) heads out of bounds for a first down during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Saturday, August 26

Noon C.T.

