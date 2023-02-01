Bears announce coaching staff, football operations changes

The Chicago Bears announced some changes among the coaching staff and football operations on Wednesday, which included some new faces and some promotions within the staff.

Here’s a look at those changes among the coaching staff and football operations:

Jon Hoke

Position: Cornerbacks/passing game coordinator

Hoke has 42 years of coaching experience, which includes 18 seasons at the NFL level. He recently served as the Falcons’ secondary coach from 2021-22. Hoke makes his return to Chicago after previously serving as the team’s defensive backs coach from 2009-14. He also had stops with the Buccaneers (2016-18) and Texans (2002-08) as defensive backs coach.

Omar Young

Position: Assistant quarterbacks/wide receivers coach

The Bears promoted Young to assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. Young served as the team’s offensive quality control coach last season. Young has 14 years of coaching experience, with four coming at the NFL level. He previously spent time as an offensive quality control coach with the Packers (2017-18).

Zach Cable

Position: Offensive quality control

Cable comes to the Bears with five years of coaching experience, with four of those coming at the NFL level. He worked as an offensive and defensive assistant for the Raiders (2018-21). Last season, Cable served as the outside linebacker coach at the University of Northern Colorado.

Isaiah Harris

Position: Player engagement/strength and conditioning

Harris has has been promoted to player engagement and strength and conditioning after serving as the Bears’ strength and conditioning seasonal assistant in 2022. Harris previously worked with Chicago as the teams director of player development from 2007-13. He later joined the Buccaneers in the same role in 2014.

Pierre Ngo

Position: Assistant strength and conditioning

Ngo returns to Chicago as assistant strength and conditioning coach. He previously served as the team’s strength and conditioning staffer from 2015-20. After working as the Broncos’ assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2021-22, he’s back for a second stint with the Broncos.

Carla Suber

Position: Director of wellness

The Bears promoted Suber to director of wellness. She served as the team clinical since 2020, where she’s one of six full-time clinicians on an NFL team.

Mike Wiley Jr.

Position: Director of mental skills/performance

Wiley was promoted to director of mental skills and performance. He first joined the organization in 2022, where he worked as direct of player development and mental skills.

