Bears announce Bill Lazor, John DeFilippo hirings

The Bears announced their coaching changes Thursday, including the hirings of Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator and John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach.

Coach Matt Nagy also confirmed the promotion of Dave Ragone from quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator.

The Bears already announced earlier this month they hired Juan Castillo as offensive line coach and Clancy Barone as tight ends coach.

Other staff promotions announced Thursday were Brian Ginn to assistant special teams coach, Chris Jackson to assistant receivers coach and Shane Toub to defensive quality control.

The Bears failed to score a first-half touchdown in 11 of 16 games. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring, 29th in total yards, 27th in rushing yards, 25th in passing yards, 31st in yards per play and 32nd in yards per pass attempt.