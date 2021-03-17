Bears announce arrival of Andy Dalton

He’s not the quarterback Bears fans were hoping for, but Andy Dalton has been introduced as the Bears’ new quarterback.

The Bears announced that they have agreed to terms with Dalton on a one-year contract.

That won’t placate Bears fans, who were hoping General Manager Ryan Pace could pull off a trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson. Dalton is several steps below those two elite quarterbacks.

But the Bears couldn’t get a trade done, and they decided they’d rather settle for Dalton than find themselves stuck with Nick Foles and no one else at quarterback. Pace and head coach Matt Nagy know their jobs are on the line this season, and they’ll hope that Dalton can help save them.

