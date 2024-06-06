Bears announce 2024 open training camp dates

The Chicago Bears have announced their 2024 training camp schedule, where they will welcome fans back to camp for nine open practices.

Chicago’s first practice is set for Tuesday, July 23, which is a private community invite day. The Bears’ first open practice will be held on Friday, July 26.

This will mark the fifth time the Bears will hold training camp at Halas Hall after 18 years practicing at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Training camp was closed to the public in 2020, but fans have been in attendance the previous three summers.

Here are the nine open practice dates:

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Tuesday, July 30

Sunday, August 4

Tuesday, August 6

Wednesday, August 7

Tuesday, August 13

Wednesday, August 14

Thursday, August 15 (joint practice with Bengals)

All open practice sessions are free but require a ticket for entry. Tickets go on sale July 9.

