Bears announce 2024 open training camp dates
The Chicago Bears have announced their 2024 training camp schedule, where they will welcome fans back to camp for nine open practices.
Chicago’s first practice is set for Tuesday, July 23, which is a private community invite day. The Bears’ first open practice will be held on Friday, July 26.
This will mark the fifth time the Bears will hold training camp at Halas Hall after 18 years practicing at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Training camp was closed to the public in 2020, but fans have been in attendance the previous three summers.
Here are the nine open practice dates:
Friday, July 26
Saturday, July 27
Tuesday, July 30
Sunday, August 4
Tuesday, August 6
Wednesday, August 7
Tuesday, August 13
Wednesday, August 14
Thursday, August 15 (joint practice with Bengals)
All open practice sessions are free but require a ticket for entry. Tickets go on sale July 9.