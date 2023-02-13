Bears announce 2023 NFL Draft party at Soldier Field

Bears to hold draft party at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are giving fans the opportunity to celebrate the first night of the NFL Draft at Soldier Field this year. The team announced they’ll be hosting a draft party inside the stadium since they control the No. 1 pick.

“Fans are invited to come to Soldier Field to be a part of a historical moment,” the team said in a statement. “This marks only the third time in history that the Bears have held the first overall pick, with the last occurrence being in 1947.”

Of course there will be live coverage of the draft for fans who want to stay dialed in to every pick that comes off the board, but the Bears said fans can expect a slew of other activities too. Those include a “player intro tunnel experience,” the chance to try kicking a field goal and a locker room tour. For fans who want to take home a souvenir, there will also be a Bears Care memorabilia sale in addition to other giveaways. There will also be entertainment at the stadium. The Bears listed mascot Staley Da Bear, the Bear drumline and the Monster squad as just some of the expected appearances.

Tickets range from $28 for general admission to $55 for reserve seating. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m., but season ticket holders and season ticket priority list members will have access to a presale that begins at 10 a.m.

The first night of the draft is Apr. 27.

