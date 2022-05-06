Bears announce 2022 undrafted free agent class of 16 players
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Chicago Bears welcomed 11 new members to their roster with their 2022 NFL draft class, highlighted by second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. But they weren’t done bringing in some young talent that will be looking to earn a roster spot this summer.
On Friday, the Bears announced the signings of 16 undrafted rookie free agents ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday.
After drafting just one wide receiver in Velus Jones Jr. in the third round, Chicago added four receivers through undrafted free agency. They also signed three linebackers and two tight ends.
Here’s a look at those undrafted free agents:
LB Jaylan Alexander, Purdue
USA Today Sports
TE Chase Allen, Iowa State
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LB C. J. Avery, Louisville
USA Today Sports
S Amari Carter, Miami
Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports
OT Jean Delance, Florida
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
DT Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
CB Allie Green IV, Missouri
AP Photo/Michael Woods
WR Cyrus Holder, Duquesne
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
CB Jaylon Jones, Mississippi
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
WR Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois
USA Today Sports
WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Kevin Shaa, Liberty
AP Photo/James Kenney
WR Savon Scarver, Utah State
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
RB Master Teague, Ohio State
USA Today Sports
TE Jake Tonges, California
USA Today Sports
1
1