Bears announce 2022 undrafted free agent class of 16 players

The Chicago Bears welcomed 11 new members to their roster with their 2022 NFL draft class, highlighted by second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. But they weren’t done bringing in some young talent that will be looking to earn a roster spot this summer.

On Friday, the Bears announced the signings of 16 undrafted rookie free agents ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday.

After drafting just one wide receiver in Velus Jones Jr. in the third round, Chicago added four receivers through undrafted free agency. They also signed three linebackers and two tight ends.

Here’s a look at those undrafted free agents:

LB Jaylan Alexander, Purdue

USA Today Sports

TE Chase Allen, Iowa State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB C. J. Avery, Louisville

USA Today Sports

S Amari Carter, Miami

Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jean Delance, Florida

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DT Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

CB Allie Green IV, Missouri

AP Photo/Michael Woods

WR Cyrus Holder, Duquesne

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jaylon Jones, Mississippi

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

WR Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois

USA Today Sports

WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kevin Shaa, Liberty

AP Photo/James Kenney

WR Savon Scarver, Utah State

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

RB Master Teague, Ohio State

USA Today Sports

TE Jake Tonges, California

USA Today Sports

1

1