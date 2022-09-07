Bears announce 2022 team captains

The Chicago Bears announced the team captains for the 2022 season Wednesday.

The Bears took a team vote for the four permanent captains for the season — quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and defensive end Robert Quinn.

Two offensive players and two defensive players make up the four permanent captains going into the 2022 season. Eberflus said there will be one honorary captain each week.

For the season opener, that honorary captain is running back David Montgomery.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said that it was important to name permanent captains as “a function of leadership.” While everyone’s a leader, these four players will represent the Bears.

Coach Flus makin' things official pic.twitter.com/wgBTWDZIYs — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 7, 2022

