Bears announce 2021 undrafted free agent class of 15 players
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears welcomed seven new members to their roster with their 2021 draft class, highlighted by quarterback Justin Fields. But they weren’t done bringing in some young talent that will be looking to earn a roster spot.
On Thursday, the Bears announced the signings of 12 undrafted rookie free agents and three first-year pros ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday.
Here’s a look at those undrafted free agents:
DT Daniel Archibong, Temple
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
TE Scooter Harrington, Stanford
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
K Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
LB Caleb Johnson, Houston Baptist
AP Photo/Andres Leighton
DT Sam Kamara, Stony Brook
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
RB C.J. Marable, Coastal Carolina
Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports
WR Khalil McClain, Troy
Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports
OG Dareuan Parker, Mississippi State
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
CB Dionte Ruffin, Western Kentucky
USA Today
DL Thomas Schaffer, Stanford
USA Today
OLB Charles Snowden, Virginia
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
OT Gunnar Vogel, Northwestern
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
OG William Cervenka, Clemson (First Year Pro)
David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
CB Rojestman Farris II, Hawaii (First Year Pro)
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
LB Michael Pinckney, Miami (Fla.)(First Year Pro)
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
1
1