Bears announce 2021 undrafted free agent class of 15 players

The Chicago Bears welcomed seven new members to their roster with their 2021 draft class, highlighted by quarterback Justin Fields. But they weren’t done bringing in some young talent that will be looking to earn a roster spot.

On Thursday, the Bears announced the signings of 12 undrafted rookie free agents and three first-year pros ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Here’s a look at those undrafted free agents:

DT Daniel Archibong, Temple

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

TE Scooter Harrington, Stanford

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

K Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Caleb Johnson, Houston Baptist

AP Photo/Andres Leighton

DT Sam Kamara, Stony Brook

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

RB C.J. Marable, Coastal Carolina

Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports

WR Khalil McClain, Troy

Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports

OG Dareuan Parker, Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

CB Dionte Ruffin, Western Kentucky

USA Today

DL Thomas Schaffer, Stanford

USA Today

OLB Charles Snowden, Virginia

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

OT Gunnar Vogel, Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

OG William Cervenka, Clemson (First Year Pro)

David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rojestman Farris II, Hawaii (First Year Pro)

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

LB Michael Pinckney, Miami (Fla.)(First Year Pro)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

