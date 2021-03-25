  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bears proudly announce Andy Dalton as starting quarterback, 4 months before training camp

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It did not take long for the Chicago Bears to tap Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback.

One week after signing the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback to a one-year, $10 million deal, the team tweeted a concise announcement Wednesday that Dalton had been named QB1:

The announcement quickly puts to bed any idea of a quarterback competition in Chicago between Dalton and Nick Foles. Dalton had actually revealed the Bears told him he would be the starter if he signed, which might explain why he picked the team.

Bears training camp is scheduled to begin in roughly four months.

Dalton arrived in Chicago after a one-year stint in Dallas, in which he took over starting duties following Dak Prescott's season-ending injuries. Dalton performed as a serviceable but inadequate replacement, with the Cowboys going 4-5 while he posted 2,059 passing yards with 14 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 64.5% completion rate in nine starts.

Before that, he was the longtime starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, leading the team to two AFC North titles and five playoff berths under head coach Marvin Lewis, but not winning a single playoff game.

If Andy Dalton is the answer, what on earth is the question?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
What is the Bears' plan with Andy Dalton? (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Not many teams would pounce on a quarterback with Dalton's history, but the Bears obviously aren't like other teams.

The team reportedly pushed hard for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson amid rumors the Pro Bowler was interested in a trade, but were reportedly rebuffed by the Seahawks. With few other options — the price for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson was reportedly astronomical, and that situation has obviously deteriorated — the Bears turned to Dalton rather than go with Foles, their in-house option.

Former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky is officially out of Chicago after signing with the Buffalo Bills, leaving Foles as the only other quarterback left on the Bears' roster. The Bears paid a significant price for Foles last offseason — trading a fourth-round pick to take on his hefty contract (while Dalton signed a $3 million deal with Dallas) — but his performance last year was rough enough for Bears fans to want Trubisky back under center by the end of the season.

Dalton's price wasn't huge at $10 million, but the cost was significant. Shortly after agreeing to a deal with Dalton, the Bears released All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller to make cap room, bringing in Desmond Trufant to replace him.

So now the Bears will be starting Dalton, because their second overall pick never worked out and their potential back-up plan was even worse, at the cost of one of their best defensive players, all to try to contend again with a roster that went 8-8 last year.

That's the team's short-term plan. The long-term plan may be even more inscrutable considering they only hold the 20th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, which will make it difficult to land one of this year's big quarterback prospects. We'll see if their path forward gets any clearer under Dalton.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter reacts to Bears naming Andy Dalton starting QB…and it’s not pretty

    As you can imagine, Twitter had plenty to say about the Bears naming Andy Dalton the starting QB, and it wasn't good.

  • Chicago Bears post-free agency 7-round mock draft

    The Chicago Bears' 2021 NFL Draft needs have been impacted, even if slightly, by their moves in free agency, including the decision to sign QB Andy Dalton and move on from cornerback Kyle Fuller, bringing less of a focus on quarterback in Round 1 ...

  • Deshaun Watson’s marketing manager says someone contacted him to “blackmail” Watson

    Bryan Burney, who works as Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s marketing manager, says he was contacted in January first by a woman who asked for $30,000 to buy her silence, and then by a man claiming to represent that woman who warned that they would “blackmail” Watson. A statement from Burney was released today by Watson’s [more]

  • Report: Sean McVay routinely yelled at Jared Goff, grew frustrated with the QB

    According to ESPN, Sean McVay called out Jared Goff and felt he had to call every play perfectly for the QB.

  • Report: Raptors' Siakam, Nurse got 'personal' and 'lines were crossed' during confrontation

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse won't reveal the extent of his argument with Pascal Siakam following Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers.

  • Relationship between Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks 'trending in a good direction'

    This is welcome news for Seahawks fans.

  • Florida cops angry over contract buy billboards, warn parents about state capital's murder rate

    The Tallahassee police union purchased billboard space spotlighting the city's crime rate, warning parents against sending their children for college.

  • Report: N.Y. governor prioritized Chris Cuomo and other family members for COVID testing

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) allegedly gave family members including CNN anchor Chris Cuomo "special access" to state-administered COVID-19 tests in early 2020, the Washington Post first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: State officials are barred from using their positions to gain privileges for themselves or others under New York's constitution. Cuomo's office pushed back on the allegations in an emailed statement, with senior adviser Rich Azzopard saying, "We should avoid insincere efforts to rewrite the past."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's alleged "high-ranking state health officials" conducted the tests at a time when "the seriousness of the virus was still becoming clear to the broader public and testing was not widely available to most people," per the New York Times.It's the latest in a raft of allegations against the beleaguered governor, who's also facing investigations over sexual misconduct allegations and his handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. For the record: Cuomo denies the earlier allegations and has rejected calls from senior Democrats and others to resign.Latest allegations: Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for the coronavirus last March, allegedly "benefited from the priority testing program," according to WashPost, citing people with knowledge of the matter.The CNN anchor "was swabbed by a top New York Department of Health doctor, who visited his Hamptons home to collect samples from him and his family," the Post reported."The same doctor, Eleanor Adams, now a top adviser to the state health commissioner, also was enlisted to test multiple other Cuomo family members, according to two people familiar with the program," according to the Post. Citing two people, WashPost reported state police troopers helped rush the test to an Albany state public health laboratory and some lab staff worked well past their shift that night "to process results of those close to Cuomo" before quietly returning the results to the family members. What they're saying: CNN spokesperson Matt Dornic said in an emailed statement, "We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. "However, it is not surprising that in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would."Cuomo's office did not address the specific allegations directly. But Azzopardi said the Cuomo administration went "above and beyond to get people testing" in the early days of the pandemic.Azzopardi said this included "in some instances going to people's homes, and door to door ... to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional one.""Among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it," Azzopardi said.There was "a heavy emphasis on contact tracing," according to Azzopardi.N.Y. State Department of Health spokesperson Gary Holmes said in an emailed statement, "You're asking professionals who took an oath to protect a patient’s privacy to violate that oath and compromise their integrity. "More than 43 million New Yorkers have been tested, and commenting on any of them would be a serious violation of medical ethics. We’ve built a nation-leading testing infrastructure to ensure that anybody who needs a test could get one. That work continues today." Editor's note: This article has been updated with CNN's comment.Go deeper: Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations are trueMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kelly Oubre Jr. Says Calling Players Nowadays Like LeBron the GOAT Is 'Disrespectful' to Jordan and Kobe

    On this week's episode of 'Load Management,' Kelly Oubre Jr. paid respect to his NBA elders when selecting the player he thinks is the Greatest of All Time.

  • Keanu Reeves somehow lands starring role in BRZRKR, an adaptation of the comic he co-writes

    John Wick really propelled Keanu Reeves into a nice second renaissance (that’s a Matrix reference), allowing him to pop up in funny, self-deprecating cameos and once-unthinkable sequels, but now he has somehow pulled off an even more impressive and unexpected career move—nah, just kidding. This was all very clearly planned and structured well in advance.

  • Why Wizards center Robin Lopez recently started wearing a headband

    Robin Lopez sort of explained the reason behind his new headband look.

  • The flaws in the statements issued on behalf of Deshaun Watson

    Although the rights of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remain fully preserved in a court of law, Watson’s case has suffered in recent days in the court of public opinion. On Tuesday, attorney Rusty Hardin fired back on Watson’s behalf, with a statement in which Hardin proclaims Watson’s innocence. We’ve posted both the Hardin statement and [more]

  • Matt Groening Responded to Criticism That New 'Simpsons' Episodes Aren't as Good

    "The stories we are telling these days are pretty smart and pretty crazy."

  • Cardinals’ decision to move on from Patrick Peterson appears not to be financial

    The Cardinals appeared to simply move on from Peterson after a decade.

  • Report: Cowboys won't re-sign DE Aldon Smith after surprise return to NFL in 2020

    Aldon Smith will reportedly be exploring other opportunities in free agency.

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • Joe Manganiello on the Differences Between ‘Zack Snyder's Justice League’ and the OG (Exclusive)

    'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is now streaming on HBO Max and 'Shoplifters of the World' is in theaters and on demand March 26.

  • NBA trade rumors: Surprising new team enters Kyle Lowry sweepstakes with Sixers, Heat

    The Kyle Lowry trade market is going to dictate this year's NBA trade deadline, and things are getting spicy. By Adam Hermann

  • Safety Jayron Kearse gets offer, agrees to terms with Cowboys

    Cowboys sign safety Jayron Kearse

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.