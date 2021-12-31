Bears' Andy Dalton will start against Giants on Sunday

Andy Dalton to start against Giants, Foles to back up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This season's original QB1 for the Chicago Bears will make at least one more start in that position this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Andy Dalton will start at quarterback in Sunday's game, while Nick Foles, who served as starter last week in Seattle, will be set as the team's backup.

Established starter Justin Fields has been able to practice in a limited capacity this week but is still recovering from an ankle injury prior to last week's game at Seattle, he is listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

The Giants game will be Dalton's first action since his two touchdown and four interception performance in Week 13 at Soldier Field against Arizona (Dec. 5). Dalton was inactive against Seattle while recovering from a groin injury he suffered against the Cardinals, but he was able to participate in practice without restrictions this week.

Dalton has started four games and appeared in six overall in his first season with the Bears, throwing for 1,017 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 79.9 passer rating while completing 64 percent of his passes.

Foles has been third on the Bears' depth chart at quarterback all season prior to his start in Seattle. He threw for 250 yards and his touchdown to Jimmy Graham with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks set the Bears up for a go-ahead score, a two-point conversion to Damiere Byrd, that secured a 25-24 win, the team's fifth of the season.

