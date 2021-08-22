Bears' Andy Dalton 'didn't hear any' boos after touchdown pass

Andy Dalton 'didn't hear any' boos after touchdown pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the second game of the preseason, Chicago Bears fans continued to voice their opinion in the quarterback competition that isn't a quarterback competition.

Andy Dalton was booed as the Bears' offense churned out three-and-outs, all while Mitch Trubisky was scoring at will with the Buffalo Bills.

Justin Fields on the other hand was given a standing ovation as he entered the game.

Dalton noticed the reception.

"That's part of it. They want to see a good product out there. I didn't hear any boos after the touchdown pass that I threw," Dalton said while chuckling. "So you know, hopefully they will be cheering a lot."

The touchdown was a more remarkable athletic feat for wide receiver Rodney Adams than it was an impressive throw from Dalton.

Fields also noticed the crowd's cheers and boos. And like Dalton said this training camp that he wants the fans behind Fields, Fields said he wants the fans behind Dalton too.

"The fans are awesome, getting me out there, but you also have to realize that Andy is a human being, too. Andy is out on the field right now. So I think it's kind of disrespectful to Andy them cheering my name out like that," Fields said.

He's asking the fans to trust in head coach Matt Nagy's plan, but fans trust there has been waned since that magical 12-4, 2018 season. Some fans didn't want Nagy back in 2021. And before that, fans have called for Nagy to give up play calling duties and questioned the lack of run plays called.

"Cheering Andy on like that's not helping Andy play better. Them cheering my name, that's not doing none of that," Fields said. "You know, my advice to them would be just cheer for who is out there playing on the field."

Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have remained committed to starting Dalton at quarterback while Fields has shined at times during the preseason. The justification is a commitment to developing Fields properly to set him up for a long, successful career.

Nagy was in Kansas City during Patrick Mahomes rookie season, and that's the blueprint they routinely point to when justifying their approach with Fields.

