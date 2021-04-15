  • Oops!
Bears and Browns join other NFL players who won't report to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns players will not report to voluntary offseason NFL workouts unless the league institutes COVID-19 protocols. Players from both teams released statements through the NLPA on Thursday announcing their decisions.

The Bears' statement noted players are unclear on COVID-19 protocols, and want to remain safe during the offseason. The team also stated that a "fully virtual offseason" led to injuries being down in 2020.

Browns players said they did not think the NFL's current COVID-19 protocols were adequate. They also cited feeling "healthier both mentally and physically last year" as reasons to hold virtual workouts instead of in-person workouts.

Bears, Browns players join growing list in NFL

Bears and Browns players are far from the first groups of players to issue statements about in-person workouts. Denver Broncos players were the first to issue a statement through the NFLPA on Tuesday. Players from the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly followed the Broncos' lead.

After moving to a full virtual offseason last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is hoping to hold a regular in-person offseason in 2021. Prior to 2020, NFL teams typically met both before and after the NFL draft to hold voluntary workouts. With the draft — which takes place April 29 — quickly approaching, players were running out of time to stand united against in-person workouts. 

    Advocates and lawmakers favoring marijuana reform are trying to capitalize on the social justice movement and COVID-19 economic rebound to legalize and normalize the use of pot.Why it matters: The supporters are also trying to take advantage of polls showing broad public support — and get ahead of the reality Democrats could lose their control of Congress after the midterm elections next year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Cannabis is big business. U.S. sales hit a record $17.5 billion last year. Revenue for the NFL was $12 billion, by comparison.Advocates note many dispensaries and legal marijuana distributors are run as small businesses and by minority owners.They cite those facts while courting pro-business Republicans.A Gallup poll in November also found 68% of Americans supported legalizing marijuana, a record high. There was majority support in every age group including 65+, and among about half of self-described Republicans, conservatives and weekly attendees of religious services.Driving the news: The United States Cannabis Council (USCC) was launched in February to coordinate and represent about 50 organizations and businesses promoting policy and legislation.Steven Hawkins, a social justice leader with roots in the NAACP and Amnesty International, is leading the effort. He is urging U.S. lawmakers to see the criminalization of marijuana users in the context of systemic racism and economic opportunity.Hawkins says the government should treat marijuana as it did alcohol after Prohibition. He advocates de-scheduling and turning it over to states to handle how and where it's sold and envisions local governments creating wet and dry counties — similar to booze.As more states legalize marijuana and open dispensaries, the group is also making an economic and small-business argument — especially to Republican lawmakers.What we're watching: On the legislative front, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Ron Wyden of Oregon will soon introduce comprehensive cannabis legislation to decriminalize marijuana nationally.The three Democrats have long pushed for comprehensive reform of cannabis laws.Now, with their party controlling both chambers of Congress and Schumer at the helm of the Senate, they're plotting major cannabis reform.Yes, but: Any bill is going to need to receive a minimum of 10 Republican supporters to pass through the normal legislative process.There's currently bipartisan support for legislation already introduced that would protect banks servicing legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators, and advocacy groups think it's the most realistic shot at progress.But Schumer doesn't think the banking bill is big enough, his aides tell Axios.He's committed to pushing through the broader package, pointing to the widespread support for legalization following the presidential election in November.Details: Hawkins tells Axios the Cannabis Council has met with roughly 90 lawmakers since its inception in February.The members are heavily courting six Republican senators in states that have already legalized marijuana: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Steve Daines of Montana, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.They're also planning to target Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a key Republican who's taken a lead on criminal justice reform."Getting GOP support early on is key," Hawkins tells Axios. "If we can get 10 Republicans to vote for a pro-cannabis bill, I doubt we'd have a problem getting (President) Biden to sign it."Between the lines: Biden's support for the cannabis community is mixed. He hasn't embraced full legalization but has backed medical-use legalization, as well as decriminalization for possession.Vice President Kamala Harris supported legalization as a senator but now has to consider toting the administration line.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free