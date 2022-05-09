Bears among NFL’s worst in post-draft power rankings

Following Ryan Poles’ first NFL draft as a general manager, fans have more of an idea of which direction the Chicago Bears are headed. Poles spoke about building his team through the draft. With the 2022 NFL draft in the books, he’s already keeping his promise.

Though Chicago did not add as many offensive weapons for quarterback Justin Fields as most expected, Poles is looking to rebuild the secondary and offensive line as quickly as possible. Last season, Fields was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league, on average per game. If he cannot get rid of the football, it doesn’t matter who he’s throwing the ball to. Still, Fields should have one top offensive weapon to throw the ball to.

With the offseason in full swing, let’s take a look at where the Bears stand in the current NFL power rankings following the draft:

Sports Illustrated: 23th

Sports Illustrated has the Bears ranked 23rd after the 2022 NFL draft. Though the roster hasn’t improved as much as some expected, Sports Illustrated sees a huge improvement with their head coach – something all Chicago fans are happy to hear.

Matt Eberflus comes to Chicago after spending four seasons as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. With the culture change already beginning for the Bears, with key names like Khalil Mack leaving town, the rebuild has already started.

There are high hopes for the Bears over the next few seasons. With the mindset of Eberflus, Chicago can rebuild their team quicker than some imagine. It all depends on the development of Fields, which will be mostly handled by offensive coordinator Luke Getsky and quarterback coach Andrew Janocko.

CBS Sports: 27th

CBS Sports kept the Bears ranked 27th, the same place they were after the regular season last year. The impressive additional draft capital Poles added on Day 3 gives Eberflus more room to develop players.

Eberflus has made it known that he will let the coordinators do their jobs, and he will adjust the system around the strengths of his players. Despite how the roster looks, Chicago has already improved their coordinators and likely improved their head coach.

Poles will build the team through the draft and Eberflus will develop those players. The roster might not look strong now, but these the duo time to change that. Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy left this team in shambles. There’s a big mess to clean up.

NFL.com: 30th

To finish out the 2021 NFL season, NFL.com had the Bears ranked 25th in their power rankings. After the draft and free agency, they’ve fallen five spots, with only the Jaguars and Texans below them.

This is the lowest the Bears have been in some time now. Even with their struggles last season, they didn’t reach 30th. With the loss of Allen Robinson and the lack of star power at wide receiver, there are some worries going into training camp for Fields.

Though Robinson wasn’t much of a factor last season in Chicago’s offense, due to him being injured, he hasn’t been replaced to the scale fans expected. This year’s draft was strong for wide receivers, but the Bears only landed Velus Jones Jr. If that ends up as his only replacement, Fields will have to create something out of nothing.

USA Today: 31st

USA Today has put the Bears at 31st, which is down three spots. They’re only above the Falcons.

The offensive identity is being reset, and the defense is being retooled. There are big changes being made in Chicago, which will involve some frustration and growing pains in 2022.

Looking at the current roster, this team will have a top 10 pick, but anything can change. Fields is going into his second season, learning a new offense. If the Getsy offense is 100% centered around Fields’ strengths, there will be no one to blame but him if there isn’t a noticeable improvement over the 2022 season.

Bleacher Report: 31st

Bleacher Report has the Bears ranked 31st, just above the Texans. Though the expectations are low for Chicago, continuing to see them drop as low as 31 in the current power rankings seems to be a stretch.

Poles’ Day 3 draft was the best approach he could have taken. Overall, Chicago drafted 11 players – five more than expected. The issue most experts and fans have had is the lack of wide receivers drafted.

Still, with the biggest issues being at the offensive line, they can add a top wide receiver via trade or in free agency next offseason. That seems like a long time, but this rebuild is a process that will take longer than one season.

